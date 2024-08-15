Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $7.98 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $931.58. 3,047,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $966.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.38 billion, a PE ratio of 137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

