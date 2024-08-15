Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 5,077,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

