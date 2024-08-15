Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,699 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,836 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $208,745,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.57. 10,727,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,203,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

