Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Announces Earnings Results

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 43.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Price Performance

CNVS remained flat at $0.81 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 114,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,634. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Cineverse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.