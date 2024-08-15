Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Cingulate Stock Up 116.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,170,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,027. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $187.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

