Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 5.9%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 2,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Citizens Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

