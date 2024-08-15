Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.