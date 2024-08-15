Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

