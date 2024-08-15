ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 74,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.81.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

