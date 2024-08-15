CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.35

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 54114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

CLP Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

