Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $9.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $556.05. 3,943,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. The company has a market cap of $479.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

