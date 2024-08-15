Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 356,127 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

