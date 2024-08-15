Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,972. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

