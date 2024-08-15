Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.65

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 239205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

