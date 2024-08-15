Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in July

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.2 %

KOF stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $90.67. 11,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

