Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Comcast alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.