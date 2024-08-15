Community Health Systems’ (CYH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $688.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,583,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,036 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 43,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

