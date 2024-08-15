Comparing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Baidu has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 14.73% 9.95% 6.11% Bumble 2.04% 0.92% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 0 2 14 0 2.88 Bumble 1 12 5 0 2.22

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baidu and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $144.07, indicating a potential upside of 66.88%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $9.74, indicating a potential upside of 65.91%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Bumble.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Bumble’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $134.97 billion 0.22 $2.86 billion $7.47 11.58 Bumble $1.09 billion 0.69 -$4.21 million $0.17 35.00

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Baidu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baidu beats Bumble on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

