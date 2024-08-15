Comparing Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Earlyworks and Doximity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 2 8 3 0 2.08

Doximity has a consensus price target of $30.18, suggesting a potential downside of 14.93%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Earlyworks.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.07 -$2.81 million N/A N/A Doximity $493.63 million 13.33 $147.58 million $0.72 49.28

This table compares Earlyworks and Doximity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Earlyworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Earlyworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Doximity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earlyworks and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A Doximity 31.04% 17.44% 14.85%

Summary

Doximity beats Earlyworks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

