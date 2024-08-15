Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,914. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Compass Digital Acquisition by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 444,489 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

