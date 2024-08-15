Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.