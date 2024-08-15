Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Plans Final Dividend of $0.42

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Computershare’s previous final dividend of $0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.44.

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

