Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Conagra Brands by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

