Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,350,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 25,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $309,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,277,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,676 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $309,244.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,277,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 500,996 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Trading Up 4.1 %

Confluent stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

