Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CFO Sells $3,259,920.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE STZ opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.08 and its 200-day moving average is $254.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.