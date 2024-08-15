Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.50), Zacks reports.

Contango Ore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 43,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,245. Contango Ore has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price target on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Contango Ore from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.