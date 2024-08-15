Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

CTNM stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,853,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

