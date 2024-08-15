Contrasting Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxlight and Visionary’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $172.63 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.10 Visionary $11.52 million 0.46 -$3.47 million N/A N/A

Visionary has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxlight.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and Visionary, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boxlight currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 376.64%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Visionary.

Risk & Volatility

Boxlight has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Visionary shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visionary beats Boxlight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Visionary

(Get Free Report)

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.