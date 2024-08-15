Cookie (COOKIE) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Cookie (COOKIE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Cookie has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Cookie has a market cap of $4.20 million and $765,841.94 worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,399,913 tokens. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie3.com. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookie3_com.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 75,399,912.9140472 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie is 0.05090518 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $759,677.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie3.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars.

