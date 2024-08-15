Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 420031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20 ($0.96).
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.36.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cordiant Digital Infrastructure
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.