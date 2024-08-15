Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 420031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.20 ($0.96).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 70.36.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In related news, insider Sian Hill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,918.28). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

