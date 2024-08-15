Cormark Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$33.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBL
Pollard Banknote Stock Up 4.3 %
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.