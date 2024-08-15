Cormark Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$33.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TSE PBL traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.50. 43,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.40. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.95 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$581.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

