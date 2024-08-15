CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 103.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 102,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CorMedix by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 79,619 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

