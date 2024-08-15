CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

Shares of CorMedix stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 248,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CorMedix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.