Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,959 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,768. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.