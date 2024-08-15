Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 289,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after buying an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $129.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $173.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

