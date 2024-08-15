Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after buying an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $559.35. The stock had a trading volume of 415,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,802. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $564.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

