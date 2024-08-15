Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.81. 580,890 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

