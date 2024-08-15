Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 200,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,956. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.