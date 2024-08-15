Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.35. The stock had a trading volume of 367,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,065. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

