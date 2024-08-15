Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,620 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 69,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.