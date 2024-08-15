Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,720,000 after buying an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. 130,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,910. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.