Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,964,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,504 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

