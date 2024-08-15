Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 389,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 373,439 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Cosan Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Cosan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.3469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

