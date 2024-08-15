COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

