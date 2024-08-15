COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
