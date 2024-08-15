Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $122.25 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00007844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

