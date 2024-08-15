Country Club Bank Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,528 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Down 2.8 %

T traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,335,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,455,926. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.