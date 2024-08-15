Country Club Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Country Club Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.18. 734,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,706. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

