Country Club Bank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 988,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,374. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.47.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

