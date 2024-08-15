Country Club Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.34. 10,712,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,567. The stock has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

