Country Club Bank Has $495,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $303.25. The company had a trading volume of 486,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,845. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.95 and its 200 day moving average is $287.33.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.