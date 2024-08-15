Country Club Bank Has $798,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $158.29. 188,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

